President-elect John Dramani Ma­hama has reaffirmed his commitment to the continuation of Ghana’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, dismissing claims that his adminis­tration would abolish it.

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), Former Presi­dent Mahama emphasized that the assertions that Free SHS would be scrapped was primarily a propagan­da by New Patriotic Party (NPP) members during the election campaign which were founded on political party lines.

President-elect John Mahama

“Free SHS has come to stay, and it is not going anywhere, he stated, adding “Nobody is going to scrap Free SHS. What was said was political talk and gimmickry. We are going to maintain it. What we are going to do is get dedicated funding for it.”

Introduced in 2017 under the Akufo-Addo administration, the Free SHS programme provides free tuition, boarding, and meals for students in public senior high schools.

However, the policy has faced challenges, including overcrowded classrooms, inadequate infrastruc­ture, and delayed release of funds, which have affected its quality and implementation.

The President-elect has pledged to work with education stakehold­ers to review and refine the policy, ensuring sustainable and efficient implementation.

Former President has main­tained that his government would preserve the core benefits of the programme while addressing the challenges.

He emphasised that his vision was to secure a reliable funding mechanism to alleviate financial constraints and improve the quality of education under the scheme.

His commitment to Free SHS was a key part of his campaign message, resonating with many Ghanaians concerned about educa­tion access and equity.

The Free SHS policy was a contentious issue during the elec­tions, with the NPP warning that the President-elect will scrap it if elected.

He has on numerous occasions denied the assertion and reassured Ghanaians, especially parents and students that the policy has come to stay and that it would not be rolled back. -citinewsroom