NPP criticises government’s flood response, demands stronger action

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised the government’s handling of the flooding that hit parts of Accra and surrounding communities on Monday, urging it to move beyond what it described as public relations activities and take decisive action to address the country’s flood challenges.

In a press release issued on June 29, the party expressed sympathy to thousands of people affected by the floods but maintained that the government had failed to respond effectively to the recurring disaster.

The NPP noted that communities including the N1 Highway, Apenkwa, Achimota, Kaneshie, Weija, Spintex, Darkuman Junction and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange were flooded after heavy rains.

According to the party, these communities have experienced flooding repeatedly over the years, making it necessary for government to adopt long term solutions.

The NPP argued that the current administration had created confusion by splitting responsibility for flood management between the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

It claimed that the arrangement had resulted in poor coordination, with the two ministries competing over responsibilities instead of working together to address the problem.

The party questioned the decision to place Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe in charge of coordinating flood response efforts.

According to the NPP, he does not have the authority to direct ministers, making the current command structure ineffective.

The opposition party further alleged that some anti flood measures announced by the government had either not been implemented or had been poorly executed.

It claimed that delays in the release of funds for flood mitigation programmes had affected ongoing interventions.

The NPP rejected recent comments by President John Dramani Mahama that flooding was partly caused by poor environmental practices and indiscipline among some citizens.

It argued that while public cooperation was important, the government should take responsibility for designing and implementing effective flood management policies.

The party called on the President to place flood management under one ministry, appoint a single minister to lead the response, and provide a public account of the work and spending of the Anti Flood Task Force.

It also urged the government to work closely with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and technical experts to improve land use planning, sanitation management and drainage infrastructure.

The statement, signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, stressed that the party would continue to hold the government accountable while standing with families affected by the floods.

By: Jacob Aggrey