NPP directs prospective parliamentary aspirants to stop campaign activities

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all prospective parliamentary aspirants to immediately stop their campaign activities until the party announces official guidelines for its parliamentary primaries.

In a statement dated October 11, 2026, and signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party disclosed that it had received several complaints about some members who had begun campaigning in various constituencies.

The NPP described the activities as contrary to its regulations and Code of Conduct, warning that they could create an unfair playing field and undermine unity and discipline within the party.

The directive covers all forms of campaign activities, including the mounting of posters, billboards and banners, as well as the organisation of rallies, meetings with polling station executives and constituency tours to solicit support.

The party has also prohibited the distribution of items or other inducements to delegates and party members, as well as paid media and social media advertisements promoting prospective candidates.

It further directed party officers at the polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels, including TESCON, to refrain from promoting any parliamentary aspirant on social media platforms such as Facebook, X and Instagram.

According to the statement, party officers are also prohibited from facilitating what the party described as premature parliamentary campaign activities.

The NPP warned that anyone who fails to comply with the directive will face disciplinary action, which could affect their eligibility to contest in the party’s parliamentary primaries.

The party added that it would announce the timetable and guidelines for its parliamentary processes in due course.

It has consequently directed constituency and regional executives to ensure strict compliance with the directive within their respective jurisdictions.

The statement concluded with an appeal to all party members to cooperate with the leadership.

By: Jacob Aggrey