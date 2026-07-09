NPP urges members to join nationwide clean up exercise

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all its members across the country to take part in the nationwide General Cleaning Exercise scheduled for Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party called on members to actively participate in the exercise as part of their contribution to environmental sanitation and national development.

The statement noted that because the NPP’s Constituency Elections will be held on Saturday, July 11, members are encouraged to join the clean up exercise after casting their ballots.

It explained that voting in the constituency elections would be conducted on a walk in basis, making it possible for members to take part in both activities.

The party urged its members to demonstrate their commitment to environmental cleanliness, civic responsibility and national development by participating in the exercise.

According to the statement, the directive forms part of the party’s support for the nationwide sanitation campaign declared by the President.

By: Jacob Aggrey

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all its members across the country to take part in the nationwide General Cleaning Exercise scheduled for Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party called on members to actively participate in the exercise as part of their contribution to environmental sanitation and national development.

The statement noted that because the NPP’s Constituency Elections will be held on Saturday, July 11, members are encouraged to join the clean up exercise after casting their ballots.

It explained that voting in the constituency elections would be conducted on a walk in basis, making it possible for members to take part in both activities.

The party urged its members to demonstrate their commitment to environmental cleanliness, civic responsibility and national development by participating in the exercise.

According to the statement, the directive forms part of the party’s support for the nationwide sanitation campaign declared by the President.

By: Jacob Aggrey