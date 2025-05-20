Old Mutual, GUBA strike partnership to provide unique insurance for diasporans

Old Mutual Ghana, a lead­ing provider of insurance and financial services, has entered a strategic partnership with the Grow, Unite, Build Af­rica (GUBA) Diaspora Network to deliver bespoke travel and per­sonal accident insurance solutions for members of the diaspora community.

The partnership is designed to enhance financial protection for individuals of African heritage particularly those engaging with Ghana for business, investment, or cultural purposes.

Through this initiative, GUBA members will gain access to comprehensive coverage that in­cludes protection against medical emergencies, accidental injury, and permanent disability, whether traveling within Ghana or inter­nationally.

Mr Roy Punungwe, Group CEO of Old Mutual Ghana, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday after signing the deal said “Our collaboration with the GUBA Diaspora Network demonstrates our commitment to delivering inclusive financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of diasporan communities. We recognise the growing impact of the diaspora on Ghana’s de­velopment and are proud to sup­port their efforts with insurance products that provide confidence and security.”

The initiative forms part of Old Mutual’s broader strategy to expand insurance accessibility and foster economic empower­ment among underserved and high-impact demographic groups.

Mr David Ayisi, Tours Manager at GUBA Tours said “Our members travel frequently between Ghana and other global destinations for personal, profes­sional, and investment purposes. This partnership with Old Mutual ensures they are protected against unforeseen risks, enabling them to operate with greater confi­dence and peace of mind.”

Ghana has emerged as a key destination for diasporans due to its political stability, vibrant cul­ture, and increasing investment opportunities. Government-led initiatives have further boosted diaspora engagement, with more than one million visitors arriving annually and remittances contrib­uting over US$4.5 billion to the economy.

Both Old Mutual and GUBA highlighted that this partnership also opens the door to future collaborations aimed at provid­ing additional financial products and services tailored to the unique needs of the diaspora community.

