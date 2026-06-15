Ghana contests Partey’s Canadian visa refusal

The ministries of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) and Foreign Affairs are actively engaged in conversations with Canadian immigration authorities over Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey’s Canada visa refusal ahead of the Black Stars World Cup opener against Panama.

This follows announcement from the Canadian authorities to refuse the Villarreal midfielder an entry visa for Ghana’s opener due a case involving the midfielder related to a rape case.

Partey has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by London’s Metropolitan Police, charges he has pleaded not guilty to and currently awaiting trial.

Until any major breakthrough, Partey would miss Wednesday’s opener against the World Cup debutants in Toronto.

Any hopes of an intervention by FIFA was dashed on Friday with its announcement that it was not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas, adding that “the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

Swiftly, the MoSR and Foreign Affairs has started engagements with the Canadian authorities to get the decision reversed to allow Partey to join the team for the Toronto trip.

In an interview with local station Channel One TV on Friday, the Sports Minister, Mr Kofi Iddi Adams disclosed that government had requested a review of the decision he described as flimsy.

“Through the appropriate channels, we have communicated to the rightful authorities and are requesting for them to use all processes to review and give opportunity for a review of such a decision that we think frowns on international laws and conventions, which both Ghana and Canada are party to.”

According to Mr Adams, the decision was absolutely wrong and flimsy. “I say flimsy because the person has already been charged, he has not been found guilty,’ he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also followed up with a statement on Saturday, criticising the decision and announced that Ghana had initiated diplomatic engagements with Canadian authorities.

The Foreign Ministry disclosed that it sent an official note of protest to Global Affairs Canada on June 11, requesting a reconsideration of the visa refusal.

It indicated its readiness to pursue all available diplomatic, legal and administrative avenues under Canadian and international law, including the possibility of seeking judicial review before the Federal Court of Canada, to ensure a fair assessment of the case.

The statement said Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had also been engaging Canadian officials, including the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Myriam Montrat, since the issue came to his attention.

“Government notes Mr Partey’s selection for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the significant national and global sporting considerations at stake, and therefore urges Canada to rescind its decision in the interest of fairness and cardinal principles of common law.”

The statement added that despite Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness.

The allegations against Partey relate to four different women which the trial was initially set for November but it’s likely to face further delay.

Partey is on bail during the legal proceedings, with a condition that he does not contact alleged victims and that he must tell the court if he plans on travelling abroad.

He was granted a US visa before the tournament and would be eligible to play against England in Boston on June 23, and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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