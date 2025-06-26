OSP arrests former GRA officials over SML contracts

Reverend Dr Ammishaddai Ow­usu-Amoah, former Commission­er-General of the Ghana Revenue Au­thority (GRA), and two other top former officials of the GRA have been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) yesterday in connection with corruption and corruption related offences related to the SML deal.

The two others were Isaac Crentsil, former Commissioner of Customs and now General Man­ager at SML; and Christian Tetteh Sottie, former Technical Advisor and now Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of SML.

The arrests, according to the OSP in a statement issued on Wednesday, was linked to ongo­ing investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of contracts be­tween the GRA and SML for reve­nue assurance services. The probe also seeks to verify SML’s claims that its services have been saving the nation significant revenues.

Owusu-Amoah, Crentsil and Sottie were detained last night after failing to meet bail conditions.

The OSP stated that other suspects placed under arrest were Evans Adusei, CEO of SML, Philip Mensah, former Deputy Commissioner of Legal at GRA and now Legal consultant to SML and Joseph Kuruk and Faustina Adjorkor both staff of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

On June 13, the OSP conducted a search at the offices of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) to retrieve relevant information to help in ongoing investigations.

The search, which was based on a lawful search warrant granted by the court, was to retrieve relevant information to assist the office in its investigation regarding the work of the assurance company on the downstream petroleum sector in a contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Director of Strategy, Re­search and Communication, Samuel Appiah Darko, told journalists that the investigators of the OSP did not destroy any property at SML offices during last Monday’s search

exercise, except to remove and take possession of items relevant to its investigation.

Additionally, he said as part of its standard operating procedure, the OSP investigators prepared a list of the items seized. “This is called the Form 3 and it’s titled ‘In­ventory of items seized or detained during search by an authorised officer”.

On December 2023, then President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG to undertake an inquiry to gain a clear understanding of the matters in controversy, and to be properly advised in taking the necessary decisions.

On May 22, 2024, then Presi­dent Akufo-Addo released the full KPMG report of the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Au­thority (GRA) and SML for public consumption.

A statement announcing the release said the President, “in the in­terest of full transparency in gover­nance, openness, and honesty with the public, has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publicat

On April 24, 2024, President Akufo-Addo received a request from the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), under section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (RTI Act), for a copy of the KPMG report on the contracts and transactions between GRA and SML.

The statement from the presi­dency stated that bearing in mind the provisions of the RTI Act, particularly section 5(1)(a) and (b)(i)

of the Act, the President denied the request by MFWA since the KPMG report constituted matters exempt under section 5 of the RTI Act.

“However, the President, in the interest of full transparency in governance, openness, and honesty with the public, has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publication of the KPMG report in full,” it added