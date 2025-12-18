Outgoing Palestinian Ambassador Describes Ghana as His Second Home

The outgoing Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Abdulfattah Ahmed Khalil, has described Ghana as his second home after spending 11 years serving in the country. He said his departure marked the end of a deeply personal and emotional chapter, during which he built strong bonds with the people and institutions of Ghana while working to strengthen relations between Ghana and Palestine and mobilise support for the Palestinian cause.

Speaking at a send-off event held in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Khalil said from the moment he arrived in Ghana, he felt among family, praising the warmth, hospitality, and solidarity of the Ghanaian people.

Recalling some of his most cherished moments, the Ambassador spoke emotionally about celebrating one of his birthdays with about 300 children from the Osu Children’s Home, together with Palestinian families at the embassy. He described the celebration of food, music, and games as one of the most special days of his life.

Mr Khalil expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of Ghana for their longstanding support for Palestine, thanking President John Dramani Mahama for historic support at the United Nations, as well as Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and various civil society groups and individuals.

The Ambassador highlighted his extensive engagement across the country, noting visits to Sunyani, Berekum, Wa, Tamale, Daboya, and Sekondi-Takoradi, where he interacted with religious leaders, students, and community members in mosques, churches, schools, and universities on the Palestinian struggle. He also recalled demonstrations organised in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale in support of Palestine, particularly after October 7, describing such acts of solidarity as unforgettable.

Touching on interfaith unity, Mr Khalil emphasised that religion should not divide people, stressing that Christians and Muslims can live together as one family. Despite the destruction of his homes in Gaza, he expressed hope for rebuilding and eventual freedom for Gaza, assuring guests that he would return to Ghana in the future.

Paying tribute to the outgoing envoy, the General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Mr Kwesi Pratt, commended Mr Khalil for his exceptional diplomatic service and principled stance on global justice. Reading a citation on behalf of the organisation, Mr Pratt acknowledged the Ambassador’s contributions to education, healthcare, community development, and social inclusion, saying his efforts would continue to be valued by progressive forces in Ghana and beyond.

“You will be greatly missed as an outstanding diplomat and a comrade in the broad anti-imperialist struggle of the peoples of the world,” Mr Pratt stated.

The send-off event was attended by representatives of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, members of the Palestinian community, diplomats, civil society activists, religious leaders, media practitioners, and invited guests from various sectors of Ghanaian society.

By Stephanie Birikorang

