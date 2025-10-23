Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Dies

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has passed away.

Reports reaching ghanaiantimes.com.gh indicate former First Lady passed away at the Ridge Hospital.

She was the longest-serving First Lady in Ghana’s history, holding the position across both military and civilian governments led by her husband, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Nana Konadu first served as First Lady from June 4, 1979, to September 24, 1979, during the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) regime.

She returned to the same role from December 31, 1981, to January 6, 1993, under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), another military government headed by her husband.

She continued to serve as First Lady from January 7, 1993, to January 6, 2001, when Mr. Rawlings became a civilian president for two terms under the Fourth Republic.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was born in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

She was widely known for her strong advocacy for women’s rights and her role in founding the 31st December Women’s Movement, which empowered many Ghanaian women and promoted social development across the country.

