Global Africa Summit (GAS) Set to Launch Accra Edition on July 18 at Palms by Eagles

The organizers of the Global Africa Summit (GAS) have announced the official pre-event launch of the Global Africa Summit – Accra Edition.

The launch will take place on Friday, July 18, 2025, at The Palms by Eagle Hotel in Accra.

This programme is expected to unveil the Summit’s compelling vision, strategic agenda, and transformative partnerships that are shaping one of the most anticipated Pan-African gatherings of the year.

The Global Africa Summit is a flagship Pan-African platform created to drive forward-thinking dialogue and cross-sector collaboration across Africa and its global Diaspora. Through city-based summits, curated roundtables, and investment showcases, GAS is designed to accelerate inclusive growth and amplify African leadership on the global stage.

Each edition will reflect the unique potential of its host city while building shared frameworks for global collaboration, Diaspora engagement, and continental development.

As part of the launch, Accra will Join the Global Africa Summit 2025 Tour.

Ghana’s capital city, is one of four strategic cities selected to host the GAS Summit series, alongside:Los Angeles, CA: October 9-10, 2025, Washington, DC: October 14–15, 2025 at Catholic University of America, Toronto, Canada: October 23, 2025 at Toronto Metropolitan University, Accra, Ghana: December 11–12, 2025.

Distinguished Guests and Speakers to Attend

The July 18 launch event in Accra will also unveil exciting summit content tracks, announce host partners, and highlight how Ghana is positioning itself as a leading destination for global investment, tourism, and Pan-African engagement.

The launch will be graced by high-profile leaders and visionaries, including Mrs. Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder and President, Africa Investment Network, Ms. Brianelle Cartwright, Commercial Attaché, Bahamas Embassy Consular Annex,

Washington, DC, Ms. Lynreshay Johnson, Cultural Attaché, Bahamas Embassy Consular Annex, Washington, DC, Mr. Clarence Wooten, Executive & Entrepreneur in Residence at X (aka Google X), Tech Investor & Advisor

Dr. Michael K. Obeng, Renowned Plastic Surgeon and CEO of Miko Pharma Government and diplomatic representatives, as well as key figures from Ghana’s private sector and creative economy.

“The Global Africa Summit is more than an event—it is a movement to ignite transcontinental collaboration and shape a future where Africa and its global Diaspora lead boldly in the areas of economic growth and innovation,” said Jane Reindorf-Osei, President of the Africa Investment Network and Summit Convener.

Partnerships, Sponsors, and Collaborators

The Global Africa Summit in Ghana is organized by the Africa Investment Network, under the auspices of the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, and in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce(AMCHAM) Ghana and TopDog Africa Limited.

The Summit team is extending invitations to Governments, Public Sector Agencies, Development Partners, Private Sector Leaders, and Creatives to join the Accra launch and explore partnership opportunities.

About the Africa Investment Network (AIN):

AIN is a nonprofit chamber of commerce dedicated to fostering trade, investment, and innovation between Africa and its global Diaspora. Through high-impact convenings and strategic partnerships, AIN champions inclusive economic growth and collective prosperity. To learn more, visit www.africainvestmentnetwork.or