Partey pleads not guilty to additional rape charges

Villarreal soccer player Thomas Partey appeared in a London court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty ‌to two additional charges of rape.

Partey, a Ghana international, has previously denied five counts of rape relating to two women, plus a charge of sexual assault against a ⁠third woman, between 2021 and 2022.

The 32-year-old midfielder was subsequently charged with two further offences of rape relating to a fourth complainant in December 2020, to which he pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court.

The alleged offences took place when Partey played for Premier ‌League ⁠soccer club Arsenal. He left the club last summer and signed for Spain’s Villarreal.

Partey was released on bail ahead of his trial, which was ⁠due to start in November but could be delayed.

Partey was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for ⁠50 million euros ($58.49 million) in 2020 and became a key member of the English ⁠side’s first team, before his contract expired at the end of June. – Reuters

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