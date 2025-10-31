Patrick Yaw Boamah laments lack of creativity in Black Stars midfield

Member of Parliament for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has expressed concern over the Black Stars’ performance, pointing out what he believes is a serious lack of creativity in the midfield.

In his view, the national team has struggled to find a consistent playmaker who can complement Thomas Partey and drive the attack forward.

He recalled that the team was close to solving this problem with Kyere of Freiberg, but his injury setback has left a big gap in the squad.

“We were at the point of getting somebody who is a ball juggler and creator to partner Partey ,that was Kyere of Freiberg. Unfortunately, he got injured with an ACL and has been struggling since,” the MP noted.

Mr. Boamah believes Ghanaian teams have always been known for their skillful and inventive players who create scoring opportunities for strikers.

However, that strength seems to be fading due to constant changes in the midfield lineup.

“Today it’s Sulemana and Partey. Tomorrow it’s Partey and Kwesi Sibo. The next day it’s Elisha Owusu and that’s where the problem lies,” he observed.

He also drew attention to the lack of stability in the defense, stressing that the team needs more consistency.

“You go to the fullbacks, Gideon Mensah has been a bit consistent, but on the right, it’s Alidu Seidu today, tomorrow it’s Yirenchi, and the next day Jerome Opoku. We need some consistency,” he remarked.

Mr. Boamah urged the technical team to build a settled squad and system that allows creative players to express themselves, as creativity and flair have always defined Ghana’s football identity.

By: Jacob Aggrey