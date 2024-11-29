Playing for Ghana is a privilege -Afriyie Ankrah

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has asked Black Stars players to know that it’s an honour to play for the nation in the wake of con­versations about the commitment of national team players.

He said this in an exclusive interview on Channel One TV.

According to him “The FA has a part to play, the team have a part to play, the technical bench have a part to play. With the players, we should get them to the point where they realise that when you are called up to play for the national team, it’s an honour so you should be ready to play for next to nothing. We need to psych them; it doesn’t mean that we should not reward them.”

Mr Afriyie Ankrah also called for a reset of the Black Stars and sports in Ghana in the wake of Ghana failing to qualify to the 2025 AFCON; it is the first time Ghana has missed out on qualify­ing to the AFCON.

He also highlighted the apathy exhibited by several supporters towards the Black Stars including some fans booing midfielder, Mo­hammed Kudus, as he prepared to take a penalty kick against Niger.

Kudus missed the penalty at­tempt as Ghana lost 2-1 to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium and Afriyie Ankrah believes things must change.

“It was very sad particularly when Kudus was going to take the penalty and the way the crowd jeered at him; I was so shocked. I’ve never seen anything like that and I think that it’s about time, the whole country take a closer look at the entire Black Stars, soccer, sports and do a rethink; it’s time for a reset.”

Ghana ranked bottom in Group F in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers amassing just three points.