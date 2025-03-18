Greater Accra Regional Minister commissions new Weija-Gbawe Astroturf

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Madam Linda Akweley Ocloo, has commissioned a state-of-the-art FIFA-standard AstroTurf at the New Gbawe Cluster of Schools, encouraging the youth in the com­munity to take advantage of the facility to develop their talents and strive for excellence.

This project, funded by the government through the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), is a public-private partnership with Oxygen Capital Limited as the majority shareholder, and support from the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly.

During the commissioning held last Friday, Madam Ocloo high­lighted that the AstroTurf, which accommodates over 500 people and includes modern changing rooms with showers, and a cafete­ria, is poised to become a nurturing ground for future sports stars.

She urged all stakeholders to ensure its proper maintenance for the benefit of future generations.

Madam Ocloo explained that a structured partnership agreement among Oxygen Capital Limited, the Weija-Gbawe Municipal As­sembly, land grantors, and CODA alleviates the Government of Gha­na from the financial responsibility of maintaining or rehabilitating the field, ensuring its long-term sustainability without relying on public funds.

“Sports, particularly football, serves as a unifying force in our communities; it has the potential to inspire our youth, create jobs, and instill discipline. I urge the community to safeguard this facil­ity,” she stated.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib MP, Weija Gbawe told Oxygen Capital Lim­ited that the community matters and it is not always about making money, but rather keeping the community in shape, allowing the students ad pupils to have the benefit of the park, and maintain­ing the park. He acknowledged that while the pitch meets FIFA’s highest standards and may attract external players, it is crucial to reach a consensus on how to utilise the field effectively so that residents of Weija Gbawe are not deprived of access.

He expressed gratitude to Gbawe Manye Naa Yaaniede II and the traditional leaders for their unwavering support and leadership throughout the project.

Mr Moses Attobrah, Chief Executive of Oxygen Capital Limited, announced that school children would have free access to play 90-minutes games on the turf twice a week, along with clubs that previously used the field.

He emphasised the belief that development should not come at the expense of local users’ access to the park.

“We aim to engage closely with the children to identify talent, those who excel will have op­portunities to join an academy focused on football, music, and vocational training. For the talent­ed youth of New Gbawe, this is just the beginning; we are commit­ted to your development and will accompany you on your journey to greatness,” he indicated.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY