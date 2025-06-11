Police arrest fake doctor over fraud

The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led oper­ation, has arrested a man for impersonating a medical doctor and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of securing for them international travelling oppor­tunities.

Fredrick Papa Kow-Assi­fuah, the suspect, was arrested by personnel of the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Headquarters on Thursday June 6, at Kasoa Crispo City in the Central Region.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday revealed a search on his premises retrieved medical items, including two stethoscopes, three intrave­nous (IV) drips, and five syringes.

The others are two sample bottles, one roll of plaster, six bottles of vaccines, one Ghana­ian passport, and a cash amount of GH¢8,500.00.

“At the time of arrest, suspect Frederick Papa Kow-Assifuah was dressed in a white lab coat, with a stethoscope around his neck and had arranged to meet another potential victim he had lured online,” the release said.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted impersonating a doctor at the United Brain Hospital at Mallam, a suburb of Accra.

He also confessed to using his fake identity to engage women online, initiating intimate rela­tionships with them and con­vincing them to part with money for fake travel arrangements to Europe, it said.

“The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting inves­tigation and will be put before court.”