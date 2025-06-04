Police arrest suspect Mahama Medi for murder at Akukuso

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested Awudu Mahama Medi in connection with the murder of Sido Musah at a mining site in Akukuso on May 31, 2025.

A preliminary investigation at the crime scene led to the retrieval of one (1) empty shell casing and two (2) motorcycles, all of which have been retained for evidentiary purposes.

The suspect is currently in Police custody, assisting ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to convey the body of the deceased to the Police Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and further forensic analysis.