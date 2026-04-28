Police debunk media reports alleging suspects in Mr Sammy Gyamfi father -in-aw’s murder case have escaped from lawful custody

The Ghana Police Service in the Western Central Region has denied reports that suspects in a murder case have escaped from lawful custody.

In a press release dated April 27, 2026, the Western Central Regional Police Command described the reports as false and misleading.

The claims suggested that suspects linked to the murder of Mr. Andrews Amankwah, reported to be the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi, had escaped.

The police said the public should disregard the publication.

According to the command, the three accused persons Kojo Amponsah, also known as Kamakazie; Emmanuel Appiah, also known as Taller; and Tanko Bashiru, also known as TK remain in custody.

It said the suspects have been put before a court and remanded into prison custody at the Tarkwa Local Prison. They are expected to reappear before the court on May 7, 2026.

The command said the suspects were arrested in February 2026 through intelligence-led operations at different hideouts in Kumasi.

They are being investigated for their alleged involvement in the murder and other suspected crimes, including car theft cases reported in Tarkwa.

It added that a police team visited the suspects at the prison on April 27 and confirmed that they are still in custody.

The police warned that persons who create or spread false information that can cause fear or panic risk arrest and prosecution under the laws of Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey