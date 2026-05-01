Police dismantle robbery gang in Upper East Region, four in custody, two dead

A special intelligence team of the Ghana Police Service has dismantled a robbery gang responsible for a series of violent attacks in the Upper East region, following an intelligence-led operation on April 29, 2026.

The suspects, Awudu Kasim, Malik Baako, Mohammed Amidu, and Wadud Abdul were arrested at their hideout at Zuarungu.

A search at the location led to the retrieval of a G3 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition which had been concealed in the storage compartment of a motorbike that suspect Samsudeen Mohammed and an accomplice known as “DJ”, currently at large, had robbed from a victim. Police also retrieved seven (7) other motorbikes believed to be stolen.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted involvement in a series of robbery attacks across the region. These include an attack on February 2026 along the Zuarungu–Kongo road 4, during which a bus driver, Ussif Abdul Razak, sustained gunshot injuries and lost three fingers, and a separate attack on a cargo truck driver, Mohammed Ibrahim, on the same stretch.

They also admitted to a robbery at the Kejetia mining site at Gbane on 28th March 2026, where a miner, Atani Mark, was robbed of cash and gold, as well as other incidents in the area.

Two suspects, Samsudeen Mohammed and Seidu Safianu, now deceased, sustained gunshot injuries during the operation. Their bodies have been transported to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

All four suspects are in custody assisting investigations, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other accomplices, including one identified as “DJ”, who is at large.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that all those at large will be arrested to face the full rigours of the law