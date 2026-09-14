Police interdicts officer over death of 23-year-old Ivan Baidoo

The Ghana Police Service has arrested and interdicted a General Corporal, Robert Koranteng, in connection with the death of 23-year-old Ivan Baidoo on the Tema Motorway.

The officer was identified and arrested following initial investigations into a viral video concerning the incident, which occurred on August 27, 2026.

The Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is intensifying investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also been tasked with investigating the conduct of General Corporal Koranteng in relation to the incident.

According to the Police Service, the officer is currently in custody as investigations continue.

The Service assured the public that the matter was being thoroughly investigated and that appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigations.

It urged the public to allow the investigative processes to take their course as the relevant units work to establish the facts surrounding the death of the young man.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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