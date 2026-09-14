Police arrest 2, seize 692 parcels of suspected Indian hemp at Dawhenya

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested two persons and seized 692 parcels of suspected Indian hemp during a snap-check operation at Dawhenya in the Prampram Division.

The suspects, identified as Godwin Asigeh and Freeman Amedoku, were arrested after Police intercepted an Accra-bound Ford Transit vehicle in which the substance was being transported.

The operation was conducted at about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, when the vehicle, with registration number GT 6140-22, was intercepted by the Police.

According to a statement issued by the Tema Regional Police Command and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Asigeh was driving the vehicle, assisted by Amedoku.

A search of the vehicle revealed 692 parcels of suspected Indian hemp wrapped in yellow polythene bags.

The suspects, vehicle and suspected narcotic substance were subsequently conveyed to the Devtraco Police Station.

The suspected Indian hemp has been retained as an exhibit, while the vehicle has been impounded.

The two suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

The Tema Regional Police Command commended the officers who conducted the operation and said it would intensify efforts to prevent the trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances in the region.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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