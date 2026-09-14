Unlocking finance for national transformation: The testimonies of Development Bank Ghana

Introduction

The Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has become a central pillar in Ghana’s economic transformation agenda. Since its inception, the bank has disbursed more than GH¢2.5 billion, reaching nearly 1,000 businesses across the country. Almost half of these beneficiaries are located outside the Greater Accra Region, reflecting DBG’s deliberate strategy to decentralise economic opportunity. With more than 60 per cent of funding directed to women-led and women-owned enterprises, and over half channelled into agribusiness, agriculture and manufacturing, DBG is reshaping Ghana’s development trajectory.

Institutional Development

The idea of a development bank in Ghana dates back to the post-independence era, when institutions such as the National Investment Bank and Agricultural Development Bank were created to support industrialisation and agriculture. These institutions provided critical financing but struggled with sustainability and long-term lending.

The establishment of DBG in 2020, supported by government and international partners including the World Bank and European Investment Bank, marked a new era. Unlike its predecessors, DBG operates as a wholesale bank, providing long-term financing through partner financial institutions. This model enhances sustainability, broadens reach and strengthens Ghana’s financial ecosystem. DBG’s developmental initiatives deliberately target sectors considered critical to structural transformation, including agribusiness, manufacturing, export-oriented industries and women-led enterprises.

Contemporary impact assessment

1. Households

Women-led enterprises supported by DBG create jobs that empower families. Agribusiness financing improves food security and rural livelihoods. Manufacturing investments generate employment opportunities for graduates and artisans. Regional disbursements outside Accra reduce migration pressures by creating opportunities closer to communities.

2. Businesses

Nearly 1,000 enterprises have accessed long-term capital, enabling expansion and innovation. More than half of disbursements into agribusiness and manufacturing strengthen value chains. Access to patient capital reduces reliance on short-term loans, improving sustainability. Regional businesses benefit from decentralised financing, reducing concentration of economic activity.

3. Investors

International partners view DBG as a credible vehicle for channeling development finance. Domestic investors benefit from strengthened value chains in agribusiness and manufacturing. Women-led enterprises attract impact investors seeking gender-inclusive growth. Regional diversification reduces concentration risk, making Ghana’s investment landscape more balanced.

4. Government Initiatives

The One District One Factory initiative benefits from DBG’s manufacturing financing. Agricultural modernisation programmes are strengthened through DBG’s agribusiness support. Gender empowerment policies gain traction as DBG prioritises women-led enterprises. Regional development strategies are reinforced by DBG’s disbursements outside Accra.

Contemporary data snapshot

Indicator Position Significance Total disbursements since inception GH¢2.5 billion Expands access to long-term finance Beneficiary businesses Almost 1,000 Strengthens enterprise growth Share outside Greater Accra Nearly 50 percent Promotes regional equity Women-led enterprises More than 60 per cent Advances gender-inclusive growth Agribusiness and manufacturing share Over 50 per cent Supports structural transformation

DBG’s GH¢2.5 billion disbursement represents about 0.35 per cent of Ghana’s GDP in 2026, a significant injection into productive sectors. The multiplier effect is substantial, as financing in agribusiness and manufacturing generates employment, strengthens value chains and enhances export potential.

Stakeholders and beneficiaries testimonies

Financial Institutions: Partner banks have praised DBG’s wholesale model. A senior executive at a leading commercial bank remarked, “DBG’s long-term financing has allowed us to extend credit to businesses we would otherwise consider too risky. It has strengthened our portfolio and improved our ability to support SMEs.” Stakeholders: Policy analysts highlight DBG’s role in decentralisation. One economist observed, “By deliberately targeting regions outside Accra, DBG is addressing the structural imbalance in Ghana’s economy. This is critical for inclusive growth.” Beneficiaries: Entrepreneurs testify to the transformative impact. A woman agribusiness owner in Tamale shared, “Without DBG’s support, I would not have been able to expand my processing facility. Today, I employ 45 people and supply products to markets across the north.” International Partners: The World Bank has described DBG as a model for sustainable development finance in Africa, emphasising its focus on women-led enterprises and agribusiness as key drivers of transformation.

Macroeconomic context

Ghana’s GDP growth in 2026 is projected at 5.8 per cent, driven by gold, cocoa and oil exports. Inflation has stabilised at 4.6 per cent, while foreign reserves stand at US$7.8 billion, covering 4.2 months of imports. Within this context, DBG’s interventions provide critical support for diversification beyond extractives. By financing agribusiness and manufacturing, DBG helps reduce Ghana’s vulnerability to commodity price shocks.

Conclusion

The Development Bank Ghana is not merely a financial institution but a developmental catalyst. By disbursing more than GH¢2.5 billion to nearly 1,000 businesses, prioritising women-led enterprises and directing resources into agribusiness and manufacturing, DBG is advancing inclusive growth and structural transformation.

The voices of financial institutions, stakeholders and beneficiaries affirm that DBG is reshaping Ghana’s economic landscape. For households, businesses, investors and government, DBG represents a promise of shared prosperity. The challenge ahead lies in scaling up interventions, deepening impact and ensuring that financing translates into productivity, jobs and sustainable development.

By Prof. Samuel Lartey

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