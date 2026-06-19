Prepare for ‘action’ by July 2027 – Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to NPP

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has vowed to challenge elements within the party in 2027, accusing some members of disrespecting him and spreading false information about his health.

Speaking in an interview on Net 2 TV yesterday, Mr. Agyapong said he continues to enjoy respect from many people both in Ghana and abroad despite what he described as efforts by some individuals within the NPP to damage his reputation.

He alleged that false claims had been made about him, including reports that he had undergone a head operation.

According to him, such comments were part of attempts to undermine him.

Mr. Agyapong warned members of the NPP to brace themselves for what he described as “action” in June or July 2027.

He said he would not be intimidated by those he believes have treated him unfairly within the party.

According to him, some people think he would return to support them despite the alleged attacks against him.

However, he maintained that he would not remain silent and would respond at the appropriate time.

“They should wait and see. I’m giving them the time that June 2027, they will see action in this country,” he said.

The former Assin Central Member of Parliament did not explain what specific action he intends to take but insisted that he is not afraid of those he believes are working against him.

By: Jacob Aggrey