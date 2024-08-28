Pres inaugurates 5.8km School Junction-Borteyman road in Accra

President Akufo-Addo inaugurated the newly constructed 5.8 kilometre School Junction-Borteyman road on Monday describing it as a significant achievement for his government.

The road project was execut­ed by Messrs Oswal Investment Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian construction firm and supervised by the Ghana Highways Authority underneath the auspices of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Key features of the project included the construction of a 5.8 kilometre dual carriage way from School Junction through Zoom­lion to the Accra-Tema Motorway, service and express lanes slip and access roads and bicycle lanes.

It has a full complement of road furniture made up of traffic signals, streetlights and lay-byes.

Inaugurating the project, a high elated President Akufo-Addo said his government over the last seven and half-years had constructed more than 12,830 kilometres of roads across the country.

This, he said the Greater Accra Region alone had received about 1,600 kilometres, touting it as un­precedented.

President Akufo-Addo said the completion of the project was very significant for the people who plied the East-West Urban arterial roads.

He explained that the road would serve as a viable alterna­tive to major routes such as the Nsawam to the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue through the Kojo Thomp­son road to the Aburi-Redemption Independence Avenue.

He said the decision by his government to focus on the improvement and construction of infrastructure across the nook and crony of the country was not only deliberate, but a conscious effort to boost socio-economic develop­ment in the country, stressing that infrastructure serves as the founda­tion for sustainable development.

President Akufo-Addo empha­sised that his country remained committed to the provision of infrastructure, despite the eco­nomic challenges which had been occasioned by the global economic meltdown.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asen­so-Boakye on his part, said the project would relieve people the stress of having to spend hours in traffic on the motorway.

He explained that prior to the execution of this project, commut­ers from School Junction and its environs as well as beyond toJunc­tion to Tema had to endure the harsh realities of poor accessibility, inadequate connectivity between communities and increased travel times due to the poor state of the previous route.

“Today, I say with all humili­ty that these challenges are now behind us. The School Junction to Motorway Road project was carefully designed to address these issues comprehensively,” he said.

