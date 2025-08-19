Presidency accrues GHS 2,315,000.00 for children of crash victims

The Presidency has announced that the Children’s Support Fund set up for the welfare of the children of victims of the August 6 helicopter crash has so far accrued GHS 2,315,000.00.

The Fund was established by President John Dramani Mahama on August 15, 2025, to provide long-term support for the children left behind by the tragedy.

According to the Presidency, Stanbic Bank Ghana made an initial seed donation of GHS 500,000.00. Other contributors include Procus GH Limited, GB Foods Ghana, Sunda FM Manufacturing Ltd, Sage Distribution Ltd, Quantum Oil Terminals, Quantum LPG Logistics Ltd, Newgas Cylinder Ltd, and Quantum Terminals PLC.

Donations can be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited at the Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra, using designated Ghana Cedi and US Dollar accounts. Cheques and drafts should be made payable to “Children Support Fund 6825.”

The Presidency said a list of donors would be published weekly.

The statement was signed by Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund.

By: Jacob Aggrey