President Mahama inaugurates Goldbord Task Force

This morning, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, joined President John Dramani Mahama for the inauguration of the Goldbord Task Force at the National Security Secretariat in Accra.

The task force, comprising the National Security, Ghana Police Service and the Military, is tasked with enforcing laws to prevent the exploitation of Ghana’s natural resources and resetting the gold sector to ensure that the Goldbord fulfills its mandate.

President Mahama called on Ghanaians to support the government in reversing the old trends in the gold business, enabling Ghanaians to take control of their natural resources and reap the benefits.

He assured that the task force members would be equipped with body cameras while on duty and their vehicles would be tracked to ensure accountability.

The President urged the task force members to work professionally, with discipline, and warned that anyone who falls foul of the law would face punishment, including possible job loss and forfeiture of entitlements.

The Goldbord initiative aims to regulate and oversee the gold industry, ensuring that Ghanaians benefit maximally from their natural resources.

Its primary objective is to promote transparency, accountability, and responsible mining practices, thereby maximizing revenue for the state and improving the livelihoods of Ghanaians.