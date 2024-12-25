President orders Security agencies to clamp down on post-election violence

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the security agencies to work assiduously to clamp down on the disturbances following Ghana’s recent December 7 General Election.

The rule of law should prevail, he cautioned.

“Those who might contemplate using violence to achieve their aims should know this. Our nation’s peace is sacred, and it will not be sacrificed on the altar of ambition,” the President noted in his Christmas message to the nation Wednesday.

The President said the unnecessary acts of violence has tarnished the otherwise exemplary democratic exercise, and emphasized that the government would not countenance any action likely to disrupt the nation’s peace and stability of the country .

He stated that generally the country had achieved another monumental milestone in its development with the recent peaceful, free and fair election of a new President and Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Out-going President said :

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect and the MPs-elect.”

He expressed regret that

some disgruntled elements had resorted to all manner of violence after the recent 2024 polls, looting, setting fire on ballot papers and other facilities belonging to the Electoral Commission (EC), and also threatening electoral officials in the course of their work.

With the results of the Parliamentary elections in some disputed constituencies yet to be declared by the EC, the Government said it had stepped up security to ensure the re-collation of ballots would be done devoid of violence.

Ghana has had nine successful elections under the Fourth Republican Constitution, including the recent 2024 polls, deepening its democratic credentials and the rule of law over the years.

The country stands out as a beacon of hope and citadel of peace in a region marked by the deterioration of democracy and spiralling terrorism and violent extremism.

“Let us never forget that seeking power is not a call to arms, but rather a call to service,” President Nana Akufo-Addo advised.

He tasked the security services to take a firm stance against any actions that threatened the stability and harmony in the society.

“Let us ensure that every election deepens our democracy and fortifies our unity.

As the saying goes, peace is not the absence of conflict, but the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means,” he noted.