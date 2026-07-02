Prison officer jailed over relationship with convicted inmate

Rebecca Green, a 29-year-old female prison officer, has been sentenced to one year and four months in prison for misconduct in a public office after having a relationship with a convicted murderer.

Green, who worked at HMP Whitemoor, began a relationship with inmate John Otugade, who is serving a life sentence for murder, in October 2022.

Suspicions were raised in spring 2023, leading to an investigation where Otugade was moved to HMP Belmarsh and Green’s mobile phone was seized, revealing messages confirming the relationship.

Further evidence included a phone number matching Green’s being added to Otugade’s approved prison contacts list under the name ‘partner’.

Green, from Holbeach, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on 24 June, with police emphasising the serious breach of her responsibilities.

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