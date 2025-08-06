Private sector hospitals deserve more support, GHS Director reminds government

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Robert Amesiya, has called on the government to invest more resources in private health institutions that are committed to delivering quality and affordable healthcare.

He said institutions like Midway Hospital, which bear their own operational costs yet continue to expand and offer specialised services, deserve more support to help the nation achieve universal health coverage.

Dr. Amesiya made the remarks at the 45th anniversary celebration of Midway Hospital, held in Accra. The event was themed “Honouring a legacy, advancing a vision: 45 years of transforming lives,” and featured the unveiling of a bust in memory of the hospital’s founder, Dr. Joseph Ameni Quarshie.

The GHS Director commended the hospital for its resilience, growth, and partnership with public health institutions.

He noted that while public health facilities often struggle despite government support, Midway Hospital had made remarkable progress through efficient leadership, strong values, and strategic planning.

He added that it was refreshing to see patients share positive stories about the hospital’s care, something rarely heard in Ghana’s health sector, and described it as a good example for other facilities to emulate.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, several community-focused activities have been lined up: 6th August 2025 – Free NHIS registration for residents of Okaikoi North and surrounding areas at the Church of Pentecost, Abofu Worship Centre (All day); 10th August 2025 – Staff Thanksgiving Service at Bethany Methodist Church, Dzorwulu (9:00 AM);

All Year – Free Corporate & School Health Education (Online and On-site).

Dr. Amesiya urged stakeholders to consider policies that empower well-performing private health providers to complement the public sector and close the healthcare access gap.

“Not every private hospital can boast of such success, but for what Midway has achieved, they deserve a lot of support,” he said.

He used the opportunity to commend the hospital’s leadership and expressed hope that in five years, Midway would have achieved even greater milestones.

The Medical Director of Midway Hospital, Dr. Gifty Quarshie-Ngissah, paid tribute to the hospital’s founder, Dr. Joseph Ameni Quarshie, describing him as a visionary leader whose legacy continues to inspire their work.

She said the hospital was founded on the principles of excellence, dignity, and patient-centred care, and those values guided the team to remain resilient through various challenges over the decades.

Dr. Quarshie-Ngissah announced that the hospital had undergone major improvements in the last five years, including the introduction of dialysis, advanced orthopaedics, endoscopy, fertility services, and a new emergency unit.

She also highlighted the hospital’s recent achievement of full accreditation as a private hospital and its recognition as a customer service leader with a 98 percent satisfaction rating in 2024.

She outlined activities to mark the 45th anniversary, including a free National Health Insurance registration for residents of Okaikoi North on August 6, a staff thanksgiving service on August 10, and year-long corporate and school health education sessions.

She thanked all partners, staff, and patients for their continued trust and support, promising even greater improvements in the years ahead.

The Board Chairperson of Zenith Bank Ghana and the Chairperson for the occasion, Mrs. Freda Yahan Duplan, described Midway Hospital as a beacon of hope and a testimony of what can be achieved through faith, discipline, and hard work.

According to her, the vision of the founder had grown beyond a family legacy into a national asset serving people from all walks of life.

Mrs. Duplan called on corporate Ghana and other stakeholders to support health institutions like Midway to enable them to scale their impact.

She encouraged the business community to pay attention to healthcare, not only as a corporate social responsibility but as an investment in human capital and national development.

She commended the hospital’s efforts in bringing innovative services to ordinary Ghanaians.

She encouraged the current leadership of the hospital to remain true to its founding values while embracing new technologies and strategies that can enhance service delivery.

According to her, as Ghana prepares for the future of healthcare, it was imperative for private institutions like Midway to partake in national conversation and be given a seat at the table in policy decisions.

About the Founder

Dr. Joseph Ameni Quarshie (1938–2020), the founder of Midway Hospital, was known for his compassion, discipline, and dedication to quality healthcare. An obstetrician-gynaecologist trained in Germany through a program initiated by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he returned to Ghana in 1970 and began a life of service.

He established Midway Hospital in 1980 with the aim of providing dignified care, especially to underserved communities. Inspired by the Mayo Clinic, he envisioned a private facility that would deliver both basic and specialised services under one roof in Ghana.

Though he passed away in 2020, his legacy continues through the hospital’s commitment to patient-centred care and excellence. Dr. Quarshie is remembered not just for founding a medical facility but for shaping a compassionate culture of service that endures.

Midway Hospital’s Journey

Founded in 1980 as a modest clinic in Abeka Junction, Midway Hospital grew steadily through the commitment of Dr. Quarshie, his family, and a loyal team. The hospital relocated to its current premises in 1988 and has since become known for its warm, family-like atmosphere and dignified service.

Supported by his wife, Mrs. Alice Quarshie, the founder created a facility that valued both staff and patients. The strong values at the core of Midway’s operations have shaped the hospital into a dependable healthcare institution that continues to expand its impact.

Five Years of Transformation

Since 2020, Midway Hospital has undergone major changes under a new generation of leadership, driven by the founder’s vision. The hospital attained full accreditation in 2022, modernised nearly all clinical units, and introduced several new specialised services.

Major upgrades include a renovated maternity suite, emergency unit, and surgical theatres, as well as a standalone radiology and ultrasound unit. The hospital has also established a full-service eye and optical centre, a dental unit, and an expanded dialysis unit. Advanced fertility and orthopaedic services, including intrauterine insemination and complex surgeries, have also been added.

The hospital has grown its outpatient offerings, improved home care services, and expanded its partnerships with corporate clients and insurance providers. Staff development was prioritised, with management and clinical teams receiving advanced training, including participation in international programs such as the Stanford SEED Transformation Program. In 2024, Midway was named Customer Service Leader in Ghana’s healthcare sector with a 98 percent satisfaction score.

As Midway celebrates 45 years, it remains committed to deepening its partnerships and advancing its founder’s dream of a full-service quaternary hospital that serves with compassion, excellence, and dignity.