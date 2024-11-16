Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan to Launch Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace on November 18

The President-General of the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, in collaboration with the National Peace Council of Ghana, is set to launch a groundbreaking Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace on November 18, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event is expected to attract over 2,000 participants, including stakeholders, institutional leaders, diplomats, security agencies, civil society organisations, religious leaders, traditional authorities, political figures, and students from across the country.

This landmark initiative will feature His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, as the Royal Guest, and His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, as the Chairman of the event.

Professor Duncan will deliver a unique presentation highlighting “Professor Duncan’s Fundamental Law of Peace,” a concept he has spent 36 years developing. The presentation will be unveiled during the event, which commences at 9:00 AM.