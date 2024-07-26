Prudential Bank holds financial, digital banking seminar for churches

Prudential Bank Ltd (PBL), an indigenous finan­cial institution, has organised its first church financial and digital banking seminar aimed at promoting the adoption of digital banking solutions among church­es and their employees.

The event, held in Accra, attracted a cross-section of church leaders and administrators in Accra and Tema across several denominations.

Speaking at the opening of the seminar, the Managing Director of PBL, Mr Bernard Gyebi, ex­pressed gratitude to the attendees for their continued partnership with the bank.

He encouraged the participants to fully engage with the bank’s staff to gain insights into the unique array of digital products and services specifically tailored to meet the financial needs of churches and religious organisa­tions.

Mr Frank Kommey, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, led an interactive session focused on financial management and best practices.

He emphasised the importance of implementing internal controls, such as budgeting and oversight committees, to strengthen financial governance within churches.

Additionally, Mr Kommey discussed investment and savings options, highlighting investment policies, liquidity management, and PBL’s value proposition.

The Managing Director of eTranzact, a payment solutions partner of PBL, Dr John Apea, led his team to demonstrate new busi­ness-to-business (B2B) payment solutions designed for organisa­tions like churches.

They encouraged attendees to leverage these digital solutions to facilitate church growth.

Mr Terrance Addy, Head of the Digital Transformation Depart­ment, provided an overview of the bank’s payments and collections ecosystem.

He highlighted the variety of solutions available, including PBL’s PAPSS platform, M-Pay, POS terminals, web acquiring platform, USSD long codes for collections, Mastercard corporate cards and the MTN Partnership.

