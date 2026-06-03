Black Queens hold first training session in Accra

The Black Queens held a first training session for the June FIFA Women’s international window at the University of Ghana Stadium Annex in Accra.

A total of 24 players took part in the opening session under the supervision of Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team as the squad commenced work.

The session focused on light conditioning, tactical drills, and team-building activities as players reunite following their arrival in camp.

Training proceeded as planned, with the coaching staff expressing satisfaction with the intensity, commitment, and overall response from the players during the opening day.

The squad is expected to continue training in the coming days as the technical team works on improving fitness levels, team cohesion, and competitiveness.