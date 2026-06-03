Augustine Okrah named NASCO Ghana Premier League player of the month for April/May

Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah has been named the NASCO Player of the Month for April/May, edging out strong competition from Medeama SC’s Salim Adams, Young Apostles’ Emmanuel Richmond Opoku, and Berekum Chelsea’s Seidu Abubakari.

Okrah earned the accolade following a sensational run of form, finishing as the highest-scoring nominee with seven goals in six matches during the period.

His outstanding performances also saw him claim one NASCO Player of the Match award.

In recognition of his achievement, Okrah will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set and a NASCO double-door bottom-freezer refrigerator, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited, sponsors of the NASCO Player of the Month award.