Put last season’s disappointment behind, focus on new one …Kotoko Board Chairman urges players

Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Mr James Osei Brown, has urged the club’s players to put last season’s disappointments behind them and remain focused as they prepare for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have stepped up preparations for the new season under newly appointed South African Head Coach Eric Tinkler, with the team currently based in Accra for their pre-season programme.

Addressing the playing body following their arrival in the capital, Brown explained the club’s decision to bring in a new technical team and other personnel as part of efforts to strengthen the squad and improve its fortunes.

He stressed that the changes were made with the players’ development and the club’s long-term ambitions in mind, while challenging them to match the commitment being shown by the board.

“We intentionally brought in people far to help us to do and get certain things we don’t have and in a certain way that can make us better, and all this for you, the players.”

“We are preparing you for a greater future. We all know last season, we couldn’t get what we wanted even though we did the best we could, but the results were not what we wanted, but we are having a new beginning,” he emphasised.

Mr Brown urged the players to approach the new campaign with determination and a renewed mentality, insisting that the club’s efforts behind the scenes must be matched by the commitment of the playing body.

“I want us to forget the past and let’s focus and let be determined. I want you to join me because the kind of effort the board and everyone is putting in, I want you, the players, to put in the same effort,” Mr Brown added.

Kotoko endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign and will be hoping for a significant improvement when the new season gets underway.

As part of their preparations, the Kumasi giants are set to face arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak, in the 2026 Democracy Cup, which will provide Eric Tinkler with an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the competitive season.

Kotoko will then begin their 2026/27 Ghana Premier League campaign away from home against newly promoted, Debibi United, with the club aiming to start the season on a positive note.

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