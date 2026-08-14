Capelli Sport to kit runners for Accra Inter-City Marathon

Capelli Sport, an American sportswear, will kit all runners of the 2026 Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon, fixed for Saturday, October 10, 2026.

This follows successful partnership that makes the sports Kits Company, the official kits sponsor for the much-anticipated race, which is expected to attract over 2,000 participants.

In view of this, each registered participant will receive top quality running vests from the international sport kits company.

A statement from the Race Director, William Ezah, said they are excited with the latest development as athletes will be well kited for the race.

He said the kit sponsors have enhanced the profile of the race, as it is the first time, an international sport kits company was supporting the organisation of the race.

The marathon has already received the endorsement of Ghana Athletics – the governing body of athletics in Ghana.

In addition, Ghana Athletics will for the first time introduce electronic timing system at the race to provide accurate timing, and prevent cheating.

The event will be in two categories; 21-kilometres and 5-kiklometres and would be opened to athletes, fitness clubs, and all race lovers.

The race will commence at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena), through some principal streets of Accra, with the finish point at the same spot.

Capelli Sport also has locations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa under Capelli Europe GmbH, and in China under GMA Shanghai.

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