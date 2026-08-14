2026/27 DOL fixtures to be released Aug 18

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the fixtures for the 2026/27 Division One League (DOL) season will be released on Tuesday, August 18.

The announcement comes as anticipation continues to build ahead of the new season, with clubs across all three zones intensifying preparations following the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign and the ongoing 2026 X1 Energy Drink Division One League Super Cup in Obuasi.

The release of the fixtures will give the 48 participating clubs a clear picture of their opening day opponents, derby dates, and the roadmap for what promises to be another highly competitive season in Ghana’s second tier.

Last season saw Swedru All Blacks, Hohoe United and Eleven Wonders secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League after topping their respective zones, while newly promoted sides, Debibi United, FC AshantiGold and Port City FC are gearing up for life in the top-flight.

With promotion and relegation battles always going down to the wire in the Division One League, the 2026/27 fixtures are expected to throw up some exciting early clashes as former Premier League giants including Real Tamale United, Ebusua Dwarfs, New Edubiase United, Elmina Sharks and Okwahu United look to mount a strong push for a return to the top-flight.

The 2026/27 Access Bank Division One League season will kick off in September 2026.

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