Rawlings’ legacy belongs to Ghana, not NDC alone – Tsikata

A renowned lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, has called for the preservation of the legacy of former President Jerry .J Rawlings for future generations.

According to him, the legacy of the late former President was a national heritage that transcended partisan politics.

Mr Tsikata made the call when he delivered the keynote address at a lecture and exhibition organised to commemorate the 79th birthday anniversary of late former President in Accra on Monday.

The event, organised by the J.J. Rawlings Foundation in collaboration with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), brought together political leaders, diplomats, academics, family members and supporters of the late statesman to reflect on his contributions to Ghana’s democratic and socio economic transformation.

Mr Tsikata said attempts to project Rawlings’ achievements through partisan, ethnic or family lenses undermined the national significance of his contributions to Ghana’s development.

He noted that Rawlings emerged at a critical period when the country was grappling with economic decline, political instability and widespread public dissatisfaction, leading to the June 4, 1979 uprising and the December 31, 1981 Revolution.

According to him, Rawlings viewed democracy not only as the conduct of elections but also as economic empowerment that improved the lives of ordinary people, particularly farmers and other productive groups.

He said reforms undertaken during the Rawlings era revitalised key sectors of the economy and cited the establishment of GNPC, expansion of electricity coverage, educational reforms and liberalisation of the airwaves among the enduring achievements of the period.

He also highlighted Rawlings’ commitment to grassroots participation through the establishment of district assemblies and local governance structures, saying these reforms deepened democratic participation and strengthened local development.

Mr Tsikata described Rawlings’ transition from military leadership to constitutional rule under the Fourth Republic as one of his most enduring contributions to Ghana’s democratic stability.

He also proposed the establishment of a Rawlings Legacy Centre to document the former President’s achievements and preserve historical records for research, education and nation building.

He urged members of the NDC, public office holders and young people to uphold the values of integrity, accountability, patriotism, discipline and hard work that underpinned Rawlings’ political philosophy, stressing that national progress depended on leaders committed to serving the people and maintaining public trust.

The Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Limited Company (GNGLC), Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi in his remarks said the party must continually examine itself to ensure it remained faithful to the principles upon which it was founded.

He cautioned against reducing Rawlings’ legacy to symbols and slogans, stressing that the values of discipline, service and accountability should be reflected in governance and party leadership.

Mr Quakyi warned that political parties risked losing public confidence if they failed to distinguish themselves through integrity and performance, and called for greater investment in leadership development to preserve the values associated with Rawlings.

Board Chairman of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Akwesi Opong-Fosu, on his part said the June 4 uprising was a response to public frustration over economic decline, impunity and loss of confidence in leadership.

He noted that Rawlings’ decision to embrace constitutional rule and democratic governance after years of revolutionary leadership remained one of the defining features of his political journey

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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