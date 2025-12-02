Renewing Commitment on World AIDS Day

YESTERDAY, as the world marked World AIDS Day, we pause to reflect on one of the most defining public health challenges of the last four decades, one that has shaped policies, tested global solidarity, and demanded relentless perseverance from nations, institutions, and individuals.

This year’s commemoration is not only a reminder of the lives lost to HIV/AIDS but also a call to renew commitment to ending the epidemic, eliminating stigma, and ensuring equitable access to prevention and treatment.

Ghana, like many countries, has made commendable progress in controlling the spread of HIV. Increased awareness campaigns, the scale-up of antiretroviral therapy, improved testing services, and community-based health strategies have saved countless lives. Yet, The Ghanaian Times believes the fight is far from over. Current estimates show thousands of new infections recorded annually, particularly among young people and vulnerable populations.

Barriers such as inadequate funding, persistent stigma, discrimination, and misconceptions about the disease continue to undermine progress. This year’s global theme, “Let Communities Lead”, is a powerful reminder that communities remain at the heart of the HIV response.

It is the courage of individuals living with HIV, the dedication of health workers, the advocacy of civil society groups, and the vigilance of community-based organisations that have driven many of the gains made so far. Governments and international partners must therefore strengthen, not sideline, these community actors. They are essential in reaching people who fall outside formal healthcare systems, mobilising grassroots education, and sustaining treatment adherence.

In our view, however, communities cannot lead effectively without resources and political support. Ghana must, therefore, renew investment in HIV programming, particularly in prevention initiatives such as education on safe sexual practices, distribution of condoms, and the promotion of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Additionally, testing must be encouraged, normalised, and made easily accessible. No one should feel ashamed to know their HIV status.

Also important is tackling stigma. Despite widespread awareness, people living with HIV continue to face discrimination in workplaces, schools, homes, and even healthcare facilities. This must stop. Stigma not only isolates individuals but drives infections underground, making the disease harder to control. Public education campaigns need to move beyond basic awareness to address deep-seated myths and prejudices.

Leaders at all levels—political, religious, traditional, and corporate—should use their platforms to champion compassion, inclusivity, and respect for the rights of people living with HIV.

The youth, who make up a significant proportion of new infections, deserve special attention. Comprehensive sexuality education, age-appropriate and culturally sensitive, remains essential. Empowering young people with accurate information is not a corruption of values; it is an investment in their health and future. Schools, parents, and community leaders must work together to cultivate an environment where young people can learn, ask questions, and seek help without fear.

As we observe World AIDS Day today, let us honour the memories of those we have lost. Let us celebrate the resilience of those living with HIV. But above all, let us renew our determination to end AIDS as a public health threat. Ghana has the capacity, knowledge, and community strength to achieve this goal. What is needed now is sustained commitment, adequate resources, and the collective will to ensure that no one is left behind.

Ending AIDS is possible. The moment to act boldly and compassionately is now.

