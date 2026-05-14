Republic Bank eases water crisis in 2 schools in Volta Region

The Republic Bank Ghana PLC has handed over mechanised electricity and solar-powered water systems to two senior high schools in the Volta Region, bringing an end to years of water shortages in the institutions.

The beneficiary schools are Adidome Senior High School in the Central Tongu District, with a student population of 2,157, and Taviefe Senior High School in the Ho Municipality, which has 812 students.

At separate commissioning ceremonies held at Adidome and Taviefe, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, commended the bank for the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful.

He said the projects had brought relief to a total of 2,969 students in the two schools.

Mr Gunu noted that it was becoming increasingly evident that the government alone could not meet the water needs of the population.

He, therefore, called on corporate organisations and the private sector to complement government efforts.

He further disclosed that the Volta Region currently required about 900 boreholes to adequately address water challenges across communities, including schools and health facilities.

He added that all five Colleges of Education in the region lacked access to potable water.

The Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana PLC, Dr Benjamin Dzoboku, said the bank’s role extended beyond providing financial services.

He explained that the bank was also committed to addressing key development challenges such as climate-related issues, access to potable water, and the promotion of education as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Dr Dzoboku said the provision of the water systems went beyond ensuring access to clean water.

According to him, the initiative would protect students from relying on unsafe water sources and reduce the time spent searching for water, allowing them to focus more on their studies.

He added that the intervention aligned with global development goals, including improving access to safe water and promoting education.

The Managing Director urged students to take advantage of the improved conditions and focus on their education to become responsible and productive members of society.

He said the era when students spent long hours searching for water at the expense of their studies should now be a thing of the past.

Dr Dzoboku also advised the authorities of both schools to establish water management committees to ensure the sustainable use of the facilities.

He said the contractor responsible for the projects would work with the schools for one year to manage the systems and train both staff and students.

The headmasters of Adidome SHS and Taviefe SHS, Dr Vincent Atiku and Mr Sadrack Abiwu, respectively, assured that the schools would maintain the facilities properly in order to ensure their longevity and continuous benefit to both current and future students.





FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, ADIDOME

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