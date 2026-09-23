Media must step up fight against financial crimes — GIABA

The Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) has urged journalists across the ECOWAS sub-region to intensify investigations into money laundering, terrorist financing and other economic and financial crimes.

The Director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and National Correspondent of GIABA, Mr Albert Kwadwo Twum-Boafo, made the call in Accra yesterday at the opening of a three-day regional training for journalists on investigative reporting of economic and financial crimes.

The training, which brought together about 40 journalists from ECOWAS member states, is aimed at strengthening their capacity to investigate and report financial crimes, while deepening their understanding of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) frameworks.

It is the second such training to be held in Ghana, following the first programme organised in 2022.

Mr Twum-Boafo said the fight against economic and financial crime required the collective efforts of state institutions, the private sector, civil society and the media.

“No single institution can win the fight against economic and financial crime,” he said, adding that journalists had a critical role to play in “uncovering corruption, challenging impunity and promoting good governance.”

He said the nature of financial crime was changing rapidly, with criminals increasingly exploiting technology, digital financial services, complex corporate structures, virtual assets and cross-border transactions.

Mr Twum-Boafo, therefore, urged journalists to develop the skills required to “follow the money”, including examining corporate structures, financial records, procurement information, beneficial ownership and open-source intelligence.

“Look for the story behind the transaction, the person behind the company, the ownership behind the assets, and the financial clue behind the crime. Above all, follow the evidence,” he advised.

He stressed that investigative journalism should go beyond obtaining information, saying journalists must verify facts, understand the context, protect sources and uphold professional standards.

The Director-General of GIABA, Mr Mam Cherno Jallow, in a speech delivered on his behalf, commended Ghana for its commitment to combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

He said GIABA had made significant progress since its establishment, including supporting member states to strengthen their legal and institutional frameworks and establish financial intelligence units.

“When GIABA started operation, there were only two financial intelligence centres in the whole of West Africa, Senegal and Nigeria. But today, with the work of GIABA, all member countries have financial intelligence units, centres or agencies,” he said.

Mr Jallow said GIABA had also expanded its capacity-building programmes to include magistrates, judges, lawyers, investigators, customs officers, bankers, regulators, civil society organisations, youth groups and journalists.

He said the media remained a strategic partner in the fight against financial crime because journalists could uncover illegal practices, alert the public, promote transparency and strengthen accountability.

Mr Jallow urged the participants to make full use of the training and build professional networks that would support sustained investigative reporting on financial crimes.

“The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing will only be won if light prevails over darkness,” he said.

Mr Jallow added “As journalists, you have the power of your name, the power of your voice, the power of your sincerity and the power of your commitment.”

The training is expected to equip participants with modern investigative techniques and deepen collaboration between GIABA and the media in promoting transparency and accountability across West Africa.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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