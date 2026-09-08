Road closure causes gridlock at Pamprom • Okada riders cash in

A MAJOR road closure at Pamprom Junction yesterday caused severe traffic congestion in parts of Accra, leaving commuters stranded for hours as vehicles were diverted onto already congested routes.

The westbound carriageway of the Dr Busia Highway at Pamprom Junction was closed to traffic to facilitate critical infrastructure and drainage improvement works under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project and the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange Phase II extension. Read More

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

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