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Road closure causes gridlock at Pamprom • Okada riders cash in

September 8, 2026
Less than a minute
Traffic situation at Circle Photo Victor A. Buxton
Traffic situation at Circle Photo Victor A. Buxton

A MAJOR road closure at Pamprom Junction yesterday caused severe traffic congestion in parts of Accra, leaving commuters stranded for hours as vehicles were diverted onto already congested routes.

The westbound carriageway of the Dr Busia Highway at Pamprom Junction was closed to traffic to facilitate critical infrastructure and drainage improvement works under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project and the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange Phase II extension. Read More

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

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September 8, 2026
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