Saudi Arabia Ambassador calls on Speaker of Parliament

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Ghana, Sultan Abdul­rahman Al-Dhakel, on Wednes­day paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Kings­ford Sumani Alban Bagbin.

The purpose of the visit was to congratulate the Speaker for his re-election as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament and to explore possible ways of strengthening diplomatic relations between Ghana and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Al-Dhakel said the Saudi government viewed Ghana as a strategic country in the sub-region and therefore called for the support of the Speaker and Members of Parliament to strengthen ties between the two countries.

He raised concerns about some Memorandum of Under­standing (MoUs) that had been signed between the two coun­tries which was yet to materi­alised, and therefore appealed to leadership and the speaker to intervene.

Mr Bagbin commended the government of the Saudi Arabia for consistently opening their doors for thousands of Ghanaian pilgrims who over the years had been visiting the Holy land to perform Hajj an Ummrah.

He indicated that, the government would need their support and guidance in the establishment of the Islamic bank.

The speaker assured him that, the MOUs would receive the necessary attention once it gets to parliament.

He further added that, in the coming days he would inaugurate the Parliamentary Friendship Association and the Ambassador would be invited.