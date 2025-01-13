Saudi Arabian Ambassador attends President Mahama’s inauguration at Independence Square

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Dhakel, joined a host of distinguished dignitaries, diplomats, and national leaders to witness the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama at Ghana’s iconic Independence Square.

This event marked a new era of leadership and international cooperation for Ghana, symbolizing the country’s readiness to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster collaborations that would drive national development.

Al-Dakhel with staff of Embassy

In his inaugural address, President Mahama assured Ghanaians and the international community of his administration’s commitment to bolstering partnerships with foreign nations and organizations.

He underscored the critical role of international diplomacy in advancing Ghana’s socio-economic growth, stating that his government would work tirelessly to strengthen bilateral ties with foreign embassies and provide an enabling environment for international institutions operating within Ghana.

President Mahama emphasized the need for a united front in addressing Ghana’s challenges and achieving its development goals. He expressed optimism about the nation’s future, promising an administration rooted in transparency, accountability, and inclusivity. His words resonated with many present, including the Saudi Arabian Ambassador, whose attendance symbolized the strong bond between Ghana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Role in Ghana’s Development

The presence of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador at the inauguration was not merely ceremonial but also a reflection of the enduring relationship between Ghana and Saudi Arabia. Over the years, Saudi Arabia has made significant contributions to Ghana’s development across various sectors, demonstrating its commitment to fostering mutual growth and prosperity.

In infrastructure, Saudi Arabia, through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), has supported key projects that have transformed Ghanaian communities.

These initiatives include the construction of vital road networks that connect rural and urban areas, electrification projects that have brought light to remote communities, and water supply systems that ensure access to clean and safe drinking water. These contributions have improved the quality of life for many Ghanaians and supported the nation’s development agenda.

In the health sector, the Saudi government has provided extensive support, funding the construction of healthcare facilities and the provision of essential medical supplies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia demonstrated its solidarity with Ghana by donating over $10million in medical equipment and supplies, a gesture that underscored the depth of the partnership between the two nations.

Education has also been a focal point of Saudi Arabia’s support. Through scholarship programs, hundreds of Ghanaian students have had the opportunity to pursue higher education in Saudi universities.

These programs not only provide access to world-class education but also foster cultural exchange and understanding between the two nations. Currently, more than 500 Ghanaian students are studying in Saudi Arabia, specializing in various fields that will contribute to Ghana’s development.

In the realm of economic empowerment, Saudi Arabia has played a crucial role in fostering trade and investment partnerships with Ghana. The Kingdom’s investment in agriculture and renewable energy projects in Ghana has created thousands of jobs and boosted economic activity. In 2023 alone, Saudi investments in Ghana’s agricultural sector exceeded $50 million, highlighting the potential of bilateral trade to drive economic growth.

Beyond these contributions, Saudi Arabia has consistently supported humanitarian efforts in Ghana. From providing relief during natural disasters to funding social welfare programs, the Kingdom’s assistance has brought hope and stability to vulnerable communities across the nation.

A Call for Closer Collaboration

The inauguration of President Mahama and the presence of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador underscore the importance of strong international relationships in addressing Ghana’s current economic challenges. With inflation rising and debt servicing posing a significant burden on the

national budget, collaboration with foreign partners like Saudi Arabia offers a pathway to economic recovery and sustainable development.

The Saudi Ambassador, in a brief statement, expressed optimism about the future of Ghana-Saudi relations. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to working closely with Ghana in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, and technology. These sectors hold immense potential for driving growth, creating jobs, and enhancing the livelihoods of Ghanaians.

The Path Forward President Mahama’s inauguration and his commitment to fostering international partnerships signal a new dawn for Ghana. As the nation navigates its economic challenges, the support of allies like Saudi Arabia will be pivotal in achieving its development goals. By leveraging these partnerships, Ghana can unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and prosperity, ensuring a brighter future for all its citizens.