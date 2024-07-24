Security service housing deficit: We’ll address shortage …Pres vows after inaugurating 320 housing units for Ghana Police Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yester­day inaugurated a 320 housing unit for the Ghana Police Service (GPS) at the police training school at Tesano, Accra.

The facility which forms part of the Security Services Housing Project (SSHP) embarked upon by the government in 2018 compris­es a total of 112 two bedroom apartments and 208 three bedroom apartment, a kindergarten, social center among others.

It is the second comprehensive housing units to be constructed for the police service under SSHP and has a social centre, two multi-pur­pose playing courts and a kinder­garten school.

Inaugurating the facility, Presi­dent Nana Akufo-Addo said the completion of the 320 housing units symbolised government’s resolve to ensure that security personnel who were charged with protecting the lives of the citizens at the risk of their lives had a safe and comfortable place to call their home.

He noted that the importance of adequate housing for our security personnel was self-evident as it en­hanced their morale and improved considerably their effectiveness in maintaining law and order.

“It is a well-known fact that a well-housed police force is a more motivated and productive one. With these new housing units, we are taking a crucial step towards creating an environment that allows our police officers to focus more on their critical duties rather than worry about their living condi­tions,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo(second from right) with other dignitaries after inspecting the facilities . Photo Godwin Ofosu-Acheampong

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said decent housing enriches the lives of people and gives people dignity, adding that for specialised worker groups like the security services, it further boosts morale and contributes to efforts at providing efficient service delivery.

He said the phase of the Security Services Housing Scheme, entails the construction of 320 homes for the Ghana Police Service which brings to a total, 1,080 homes for the security services alone since 2017.

“It is also exclusive of the nearly 600 homes for civil servants currently being built under the Bungalow Redevelopment Pro­gram in Accra, the 8,000 homes for which work has commenced in the Pokuase-Afiaman enclave, the 200 homes by state housing in Amrahia and the 150 new homes the NHF is constructing in Tema under phase III of its program,” he said.

He said government was secur­ing market funding to complete challenged projects, including Pres­ident Kufour’s affordable Housing project in Koforidua, the State Housing Company Flats in Adenta halted in 2013 by the Mahama administration and the Saglemi project.

The minister said currently infrastructure works on drainage, and road works have advanced and work on some of the foundations and blocks have commenced in Pokuase.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, stated that the project was testament of govern­ment’s dedication to the welfare of the security services.

“Government is eternally grate­ful for the sacrifices our gallant men and women make to keep our country peaceful and safe and does not take these sacrifices at all,” he added.

He urged the personnel of the service to maintain the building to expand its lifespan.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare commended government for pro­viding logistics and promoting the welfare of the personnel over the years to help in its operations.

He assured of the Police Service, continuous determination to promote professionalism, ensure peace and stability during and after elections.

Presents were Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, heads of security agencies, members of the police management board, senior police officers and chief directors among others.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL AND ANI­TA NYARKO-YIRENKYI