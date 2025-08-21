Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini linked to FBI, US justice probe – EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) says the Lamborghini Urus found in the possession of dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is linked to a $4 million crime being investigated by the FBI and the US Justice Department.

EOCO stated that the vehicle was identified by US authorities as part of proceeds from a fraud case involving a Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States.

According to the statement, EOCO revealed that a US court has already ordered the forfeiture of the car to the US government as restitution.

The Office said Shatta Wale was invited to appear before investigators on August 20, 2025, after publicly claiming that he bought the vehicle for $150,000.

He was interrogated and later granted bail of GH₵10 million with two sureties.

In the statement, EOCO noted that Shatta Wale was unable to provide receipts or documents to prove ownership of the Lamborghini.

They added that he claimed to have purchased it “from the street” through someone possibly called “Zak,” whose identity he could not confirm.

EOCO explained that the only document connected to the vehicle was a customs declaration that carried the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah, the jailed Ghanaian at the centre of the US fraud case.

By: Jacob Aggrey