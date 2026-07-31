Ahanta Heritage Month: Diplomats, youth tour forts, Cape Three Points and historic sites

Ghana’s south-western coastline became the meeting point of history, diplomacy and cultural heritage on Saturday, July 26, 2026, as foreign diplomats, a senior UNESCO official and members of the international community embarked on a historic tour of Ahanta West’s centuries-old forts and landmarks during the 2026 Ahanta Heritage Month celebrations.

The Ahanta Heritage Month spanned throughout the whole of July 2026.

The tour, one of the flagship events of the 2026 Ahanta Heritage Month celebrations, brought together ambassadors, traditional leaders, heritage enthusiasts, and a vibrant contingent of students and young people from schools across the Ahanta West Municipality.

The intergenerational and multicultural gathering transformed the excursion into a powerful journey of remembrance, education and cultural diplomacy.

Organised by the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, Mavis Kuukua Bissue, the carefully curated itinerary took participants to the historic Fort Gross Friedrichsburg at Princes Town, the iconic Cape Three Points, and Fort Batenstein in Butre before concluding with a courtesy call on the Chief of Butre at his palace.

The tour began at Fort Gross Friedrichsburg, one of the least-known but most historically significant European forts on Ghana’s coastline.

Constructed in the late seventeenth century by the Brandenburg African Company, the imposing fortress remains one of the few colonial forts on the Gold Coast built by a German state, rather than the Portuguese, Dutch or British powers that dominated much of the coast.

Perched majestically above Princes Town, the fort offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and stands as a silent witness to centuries of trade, diplomacy and conflict.

From Princes Town, the delegation travelled to Cape Three Points, mainland Ghana’s southernmost tip, where participants enjoyed panoramic views from the historic lighthouse while taking refreshments against the breathtaking backdrop of the Gulf of Guinea.

Renowned for its dramatic coastline, pristine rainforest and maritime significance, the location offered visitors a glimpse into the natural landscape that shaped centuries of seafaring and commerce along Ghana’s western coast.

The final stop carried profound historical symbolism. At Fort Batenstein in Butre, visitors explored the former administrative headquarters from which Dutch colonial authorities managed their relations with the Ahanta Kingdom.

The fort remains forever linked to one of the defining moments in Ahanta history, the resistance and subsequent execution of Otumfuo Nana Badu Bonsu II in 1838.

The delegation concluded its visit with a traditional courtesy call on the Chief of Butre, honouring the customs of the historic Ahanta state.

The heritage tour attracted an impressive international delegation, highlighting growing global interest in Ghana’s historical role in the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring connections with the African diaspora.

Among the distinguished participants were Barbados’ High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, Suriname’s Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Fidelia Graand-Galon, and UNESCO’s Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala N’Gouemo, whose organisation continues to champion the preservation of Ghana’s forts and castles as World Heritage Sites and enduring symbols of shared human history.

Also joining the delegation was the Divisional Chief of Agona, together with heritage officials who guided participants through the historical significance of each location.

Interwoven with the diplomatic delegation were busloads of schoolchildren, students and youth from the Ahanta West Municipality, many visiting the forts for the very first time as well as members of Ghana’s international community.

Their participation underscored the organisers’ commitment to making heritage education accessible to younger generations while fostering greater cross-cultural understanding.

The sequence of destinations was deliberately designed to tell the complete story of Ahanta’s engagement with European powers from the establishment of fortified trading posts in the seventeenth century, through the strategic maritime importance of Cape Three Points, to the tragic events surrounding the resistance of Nana Badu Bonsu II at Butre.

The tour also served as a prelude to the unveiling of a bronze statue in honour of the revered Ahanta king at Agona Nkwanta the following day, providing visiting dignitaries with valuable historical context before participating in the official commemorative ceremonies.

For Mavis Kuukua Bissue, the driving force behind the Ahanta Heritage Month initiative, the heritage tour represents a broader vision of repositioning Ahanta West as one of Ghana’s premier heritage tourism destinations.

By showcasing the municipality’s remarkable collection of European forts alongside globally recognised sites such as Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, the initiative seeks not only to preserve an important chapter of Ghana’s history but also to strengthen cultural and historical ties with nations across the African diaspora whose stories remain inseparably linked to this historic coastline.