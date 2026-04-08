SIC Insurance PLC rewards agents for dedicated service

THE SIC Insurance PLC has celebrated its agents at the company’s annual engagement meeting with the Association of SIC Agents (ASICA) by rewarding them for their dedicated service.

The gathering in Accra on Tuesday brought together Management and ASICA members to strengthen collaboration, review performance and chart strategies for the year ahead. It was a moment of reflection on shared achievements and a renewed commitment to excellence.

A highlight of the programme was the recognition of agents who distinguished themselves through outstanding performance in 2025.

Their dedication, professionalism and hard work continue to expand SIC’s reach and ensure quality insurance services for clients nationwide.

The Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the long-standing relationship that had existed between SIC Insurance PLC and ASICA.

He thanked ASICA Executives and members for their invaluable contributions and commitment towards the company’s growth and encouraged them to continue to give their best as the company prepares to regain its leadership position in the industry.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng said, “Let us rededicate ourselves to regain the number one position in the insurance industry. Collectively as agents, you remain an indispensable asset to our business and we will continue to nurture these important relationships.”

On his part, the President of ASICA, Mr Kakra Wilson, commended Mr Agyenim-Boateng and his team for the good work done.

Adding: “I have always dreamt of a day where we parted each other on the shoulders for a marvelous job done and I want to confidently say today that, with the intervention of our able-bodied M.D Mr James Agyenim-Boateng and his team, we can part shoulders for a great work done.”

Top-performing agents received prizes ranging from cash to home appliances, with Mr Michael F. Koranteng receiving the prize for the best overall Agent.

BY NORMAN COOPER

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