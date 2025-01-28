Small-scale miners demand probe into $200 million anti-galamsey spending

The National Concerned Association of Small-Scale Miners (NCASSM) is de­manding a probe into the utilisa­tion of over $200 million allocated between 2017 and 2024 to combat illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

The association alleges mis­management of resources meant for interventions to curb the exis­tential threat to livelihoods.

A press statement issued by the association raised concerns on the misuse of funds on interventions such as procurement of pick-ups, drones, GPS tracking devices, galamstop app, and training of drone pilots, among others.

The statement, which was signed by its President, Mr Michael Kwadwo Peprah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), wants the government to put

together an independent com­mittee to audit the expenditure of the campaign and examine the procurement and deployment of resources such as drones, trucks, and GPS devices.

It further called on the gov­ernment to investigate reports of mismanagement of seized mining equipment and hold accountable those responsible for their sale or destruction.

“We want the committee to provide a full report on failed ini­tiatives, including the GalamStop application, and determine who benefited from them and why they were not properly implemented.

Individuals or groups found to have misused public funds or diverted resources intended for the fight against galamsey must also be prosecuted.

According to the association the fight against galamsey would only succeed if public resources were used transparently and effec­tively and implored the govern­ment to work with stakeholders in the small-scale mining industry to develop sustainable solutions and implement rigorous monitoring of anti-galamsey initiatives.

“We, the National Concerned Association of Small-Scale Miners, pledge our support to the govern­ment in its efforts to combat illegal mining,” the statement revealed.

It, however, added that this support must be matched by trans­parency, accountability, and good governance.

The association concluded by calling on all Ghanaians to demand accountability to safeguard the future of small-scale mining and protect the country’s natural re­sources. —GNA