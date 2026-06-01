Solomon Owusu, Andrew Appiah Danquah file Petition for removal of AfCFTA Secretary-General over Xenophobia attacks in South Africa

Political activist Solomon Owusu and lawyer Andrew Appiah-Danquah have filed a petition with the African Union (AU) seeking the removal of Wamkele Keabetswe Mene as Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat over concerns about recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The petition, dated May 31, 2026, was addressed to the African Union Commission, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, and the Council of Ministers Responsible for Trade under the AfCFTA.

The two petitioners argued that the continued leadership of the AfCFTA Secretariat by a South African national is inconsistent with the goals of African unity and integration because of South Africa’s record of xenophobic violence against fellow Africans.

According to the petition, the AfCFTA represents Africa’s most significant economic integration initiative and is intended to promote intra-African trade, free movement of people and investment, and stronger cooperation among African countries.

They said the Secretary-General serves not only as an administrator but also as a symbol of the Pan-African vision.

Mr. Owusu and Mr. Appiah-Danquah stated that citizens from several African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have over the years suffered assaults, displacement, destruction of property and other forms of violence during xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The petitioners said their concerns were not directed at Mr. Mene personally or against the people of South Africa.

Rather, they maintained that the issue concerns the moral authority and credibility of institutions tasked with advancing African integration.

While acknowledging Mr. Mene’s professional achievements and contributions to the establishment of the AfCFTA Secretariat, they argued that leadership of a major Pan-African institution requires more than administrative competence.

According to them, it also requires moral authority and a strong commitment to the ideals of African solidarity.

The petition further noted that many African countries supported South Africa’s struggle against apartheid through political, diplomatic and material assistance.

The petitioners argued that the recurring attacks on African migrants undermine the spirit of solidarity that contributed to South Africa’s liberation.

They contended that the success of the AfCFTA depends on trust among Africans and confidence that citizens can move, work, trade and invest across the continent without fear of discrimination or hostility.

As part of the reliefs sought, the petitioners called on the African Union to review Mr. Mene’s continued suitability for the position, establish a high-level inquiry into the effect of xenophobia on African integration efforts, and consider appointing a replacement Secretary-General from another member state.

They urged the AU to adopt policies requiring candidates for leadership positions in key continental institutions to demonstrate a commitment to Pan-Africanism and African solidarity, as well as develop a framework to monitor and address xenophobia across member states.

The petition was submitted in Accra on May 31, 2026.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Political activist Solomon Owusu and lawyer Andrew Appiah-Danquah have filed a petition with the African Union (AU) seeking the removal of Wamkele Keabetswe Mene as Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat over concerns about recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The petition, dated May 31, 2026, was addressed to the African Union Commission, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, and the Council of Ministers Responsible for Trade under the AfCFTA.

The two petitioners argued that the continued leadership of the AfCFTA Secretariat by a South African national is inconsistent with the goals of African unity and integration because of South Africa’s record of xenophobic violence against fellow Africans.

According to the petition, the AfCFTA represents Africa’s most significant economic integration initiative and is intended to promote intra-African trade, free movement of people and investment, and stronger cooperation among African countries.

They said the Secretary-General serves not only as an administrator but also as a symbol of the Pan-African vision.

Mr. Owusu and Mr. Appiah-Danquah stated that citizens from several African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have over the years suffered assaults, displacement, destruction of property and other forms of violence during xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The petitioners said their concerns were not directed at Mr. Mene personally or against the people of South Africa.

Rather, they maintained that the issue concerns the moral authority and credibility of institutions tasked with advancing African integration.

While acknowledging Mr. Mene’s professional achievements and contributions to the establishment of the AfCFTA Secretariat, they argued that leadership of a major Pan-African institution requires more than administrative competence.

According to them, it also requires moral authority and a strong commitment to the ideals of African solidarity.

The petition further noted that many African countries supported South Africa’s struggle against apartheid through political, diplomatic and material assistance.

The petitioners argued that the recurring attacks on African migrants undermine the spirit of solidarity that contributed to South Africa’s liberation.

They contended that the success of the AfCFTA depends on trust among Africans and confidence that citizens can move, work, trade and invest across the continent without fear of discrimination or hostility.

As part of the reliefs sought, the petitioners called on the African Union to review Mr. Mene’s continued suitability for the position, establish a high-level inquiry into the effect of xenophobia on African integration efforts, and consider appointing a replacement Secretary-General from another member state.

They urged the AU to adopt policies requiring candidates for leadership positions in key continental institutions to demonstrate a commitment to Pan-Africanism and African solidarity, as well as develop a framework to monitor and address xenophobia across member states.

The petition was submitted in Accra on May 31, 2026.

By: Jacob Aggrey