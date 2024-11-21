Somaliland opposition leader wins presidential election

The opposition leader of the self-de­clared republic of Somaliland, Ab­dirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, has won the territory’s presidential election.

More popularly known as Irro, he won with 64% of the vote to become Somalil­and’s sixth president since it broke away from Somalia in 1991.

The 69-year-old, a former speaker of So­maliland’s parliament, beat incumbent Musa Abdi Bihi, who took 35% of the vote.

During campaigning, Irro said his party would review a controversial deal to lease landlocked Ethiopia a 20km (12-mile) sec­tion of its coastline for 50 years to set up a naval base – an agreement that has caused a diplomatic feud in the region.

As part of the deal, announced on New Year’s Day, Somaliland expects to be rec­ognised by Addis Ababa as an independent nation.

This has upset Somalia, which regards So­maliland as part of its territory – and it has said it views the deal as an act of aggression.

Irro has never rejected the deal out of hand, but when discussing it has used dip­lomatic language, which suggests a change of tack.

Somaliland is located in a strategic part of the world, and is seen as a gateway to the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

Despite its relative stability and regular democratic elections, it has not been rec­ognised internationally.

“We are all winners, the Somaliland state won,” Irro said, commending everyone for the peaceful vote on November 13 that was witnessed by diplomats from nine European countries and the US.

—BBC