Afoko unveils research roadmap to reclaim NPP’s lost ground

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairmanship hopeful Mr Awentami Paul Afoko has called on the party to abandon guesswork and adopt a research-driven strategy to defend its parliamentary seats and rebuild its electoral dominance.

Speaking to the NPP Minority Caucus in Accra on Saturday May 23, 2026, Afoko said the party’s survival in 2028 depends on strategic planning, data-backed decision-making, and sharper communication.

“We need to be focused so we can bring to bear what we have set our minds to do,” he told the MPs.

He added that “No more guesswork. If we want to win, we must know exactly where we stand, constituency by constituency.”

Mr Afoko stressed that protecting what the party already holds must come first. “We now have 87 MPs. What we have, we protect,” he said, adding that “But protection alone is not enough. We must deliberately find a way to gain more seats and expand our footprint.”

The former National Chairman described the proposal as the core of his broader political blueprint, which he says requires the backing of the entire party structure to succeed.

“This is part of the strategy I have, and I am asking for your support to make it a reality,” he appealed.

He argued that modern elections are won and lost on intelligence, not instinct and urged the NPP to invest in polling, focus groups, and rapid feedback systems to understand voter sentiment before it turns into opposition votes, promising to lead the charge.

“I believe in research-based activities,” he said. “When you combine that with improved, targeted communication, you give the party the strength to connect with Ghanaians and win their trust,” he further noted.

He concluded that a united, informed, and disciplined NPP is the only path to reclaiming lost ground and returning to power with a stronger mandate.

By: Jacob Aggrey